Wed Jul 29, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 29, 2020

Indian troops' unprovoked firing leaves three injured: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Two women among three civilians were injured on Wednesday after Indian troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Rakhchikri Sector along the Line of Control, the military's media wing said.

"Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation deliberately targeting civil population," the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a tweet.

"Three innocent civilians including 2 women, residents of Akhori village got injured. Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian firing," it added.

Earlier, military's media wing said that India had committed at least 1,643 ceasefire violations in 2020.

Two weeks ago, in another incident of unprovoked fire in Rakhchikri Sector, an elderly Pakistani woman was wounded.

