Why did Tania Aidrus, Zafar Mirza resign?

Two special assistants of Prime Minister Imran Khan quit the federal Cabinet today in a quick succession sparking a debate in media as to what had happened behind the doors.



Sharing the inside details of resignations of the PM’s special assistants, senior anchorperson Hamid Mir told Geo News that they did not tender resignations voluntarily and were instead told to step down.

Quoting sources close to the prime minister, Mir said there was a conflict of interest issue with Tania Aidrus, which she had failed to defend before the officials.

He said Aidrus had reportedly established an NGO, the Digital Pakistan Foundation, which was not in the knowledge of the concerned authorities.

However, while she was not drawing any monetary benefits from it, the NGO was a matter of conflict of interest, Mir said. Aidrus was also under pressure from her family to quit after the controversy over her dual nationality erupted.

As for Dr Zafar Mirza, the senior anchorperson said he was facing an inquiry regarding the import of medicines and a recent hike in the price of drugs.

"The health official could not satisfy regarding the price hike and had reportedly said that he was not directly responsible for it," Mir said.

"The prime minister has launched an inquiry into this," Mir added, noting that Dr Mirza had earlier offered to quit but was told to resign today.

Mir said he was told the performance of other special assistants and advisers is also being examined and action would be taken after the review is complete.