Edhi foundation suspends ambulance service in Karachi as rains disrupt helpline number

Pakistan’s largest charity organisation Edhi Foundation has suspended its ambulance service in Karachi due to out of order telephone lines caused by the rains that hit the port city, confirmed the spokesperson of the organisation.



“Telephone lines of the Edhi Foundation are out of order due to the rains,” said the spokesperson. He added that the organisation’s ambulance service helpline 115 has been out of order which is why they had to suspend their service in the metropolis.

The latest showers this season have inflicted heavy damages to property, wrecking the city's neglected infrastructure, flooding streets and multiple neighbourhoods, and causing traffic jams on major thoroughfares.

Moreover, the rains have resulted in a loss of multiple lives.

According to authorities, 10 people died in different incidents, with seven of them — including a child — killed by electrocution.