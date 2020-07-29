Soldier embraces martyrdom in cross-border firing at Bajaur post

A lance naik of the Pakistan Army was martyred after terrorists opened fire from across the Afghanistan border at a security post in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district, said the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday.



The military’s media wing, in a statement, said that Lance Naik Sami Ullah was martyred in the incident.

The attack takes place two weeks after three security personnel were martyred and eight others injured after terrorists opened fire at them during a routine patrolling near Balochistan's Kahan village.

Security forces were patrolling near Gichak valley in the Panjgur district of Balochistan when they were attacked.

"Three soldiers embraced shahadat [martyrdom] while eight soldiers received injuries, including an officer. Five injured are critical," ISPR had said.

Earlier, four terrorists had been killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Boyya area of North Waziristan, the ISPR had said.

The operation was carried out in Vezhda Sar, eight kilometres southwest of Boyya in the North Waziristan district of Miranshah.

"Sanitisation force conducted operation against terrorists' hideout in Vezhda Sar this morning. As soon as the troops cordoned off the area, terrorists opened fire. All dug out terrorists were shot down by security forces," the statement had read.

According to the ISPR, while returning fire, four soldiers had embraced martyrdom. They were identified as Sepoys Muhammad Ismail Khan, Muhammad Shahbaz Yasin, Raja Waheed Ahmed, and Muhammad Rizwan Khan.