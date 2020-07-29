close
Tue Jul 28, 2020
July 29, 2020

Karachi's load-shedding woes continue amid fresh rain spell

Wed, Jul 29, 2020
Several areas of Karachi, including Surjani, Orangi, New Karachi, North Karachi, and Paposh, have been suffering from prolonged electricity outages since Monday. The News/via Geo.tv/Files

KARACHI: The power woes of Pakistan's financial hub continued Tuesday amid the fresh rain spell, with the sole power supplier, the K-Electric, carrying out unannounced load-shedding in various areas.

Since Monday, several areas of the city have been suffering from prolonged electricity outages including Surjani, Orangi, New Karachi, North Karachi, and Paposh.

Karachi’s Liaquatabad, Khamosh Colony, Saeedabad, and Baldia also experienced prolonged power failures while the same situation prevailed in Manghopir, Kanwari colony, Qasba colony, Banaras, and Valika areas.

Several areas of the city exempt from load-shedding, such as parts of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, North Nazimabad, and PECHS, also braced power outages in the current hot and humid weather.

In Karachi’s Gadap Town, Lyari, Malir, and Korangi, electricity was not restored for several hours after rains wreaked havoc there.

The latest showers this season have inflicted heavy damages to property, wrecking the city's neglected infrastructure, flooding streets and multiple neighbourhoods, and causing traffic jams on major thoroughfares.

Moreover, the rains have resulted in a loss of multiple lives.

According to authorities, 10 people died in different incidents, with seven of them — including a child — killed by electrocution.

