Defence preparation and operational readiness to ensure peace: Gen Bajwa

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said Tuesday that the country's defence preparation and operational readiness is to ensure peace within and peace without, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations.

The army will respond with "full might" if provoked, the army chief said during his visit to the Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT) for the handing over ceremony of Tank Al Khalid-1 to Armoured Corps Regiment.

Tank Al Khalid-1 is a joint venture with friendly countries China and Ukraine, said the ISPR.

"Some of its outstanding capabilities include mobility, speed, bi-axis gun stabilisation of the control system and use of smoke screen to mask movement. Al Khalid-1 will be handed over to formations, which have critical and decisive role during war," the military's media wing added.

Meanwhile, Chairman HIT Maj Gen Syed Aamer Raza highlighted the ongoing projects and achievements of the corporation and its contributions to the defence industry by pursuing self reliance.

"The [army chief] expressed his confidence, satisfaction and appreciation for HIT’s state of the art products and capabilities," the ISPR said, adding: "[Gen Bajwa] lauded the efforts of HIT towards attainment of self reliance and manufacturing of world class indigenous defense products, direly needed in evolving security environment."

Gen Bajwa reiterated the need for bolstering defence and operational preparedness.

Pakistan Army helps in treating Afghan soldier

Separately, Afghanistan Military authorities requested Pakistan Army for medical treatment of an Afghan National Defence Forces soldier on July 14, the ISPR said.

"Afghan soldier was provided necessary medical care at CMH Peshawar. After being fully recovered, the said soldier has been returned to Afghanistan today at Torkham Border," the ISPR added.



