Cabinet to finalise commission to probe petrol crisis

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet is expected to give its go-ahead today for the setting up of a commission to probe a recent shortage of petroleum products in the country.



The cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, is expected to discuss the overall political and economic environment and review the coronavirus situation in the country as part of its 13-point agenda.

The cabinet will also be briefed on the dues accruing to media houses as well as the economic indicators of the country, according to Radio Pakistan.

The meeting will consider approval to set up a commission to investigate the shortage of petroleum products in the country and will also discuss the issue of import of Euro 5 diesel and petrol.

Earlier this month, the Lahore High Court had directed the government to form a high-level commission to hold an inquiry into the fuel crisis that had recently crippled the country.

The court, while ordering the constitution of a commission to probe the matter, had asked the attorney general to submit names in this regard.

LHC Chief Justice Qasim Ali Khan had said if the attorney general failed to submit names of suitable candidates, then the High Court would recommend the appropriate persons for the commission.

Petrol crisis and preliminary report

The petrol and fuel crisis hit the country at the beginning of last month, after which Prime Minister Imran Khan had ordered an investigation into the shortage issue.

The preliminary report, released in the mid of June, had held private oil companies responsible for 'black marketing' and hoarding of petroleum products, recommending strict action against them.

Earlier, the government had fined six oil marketing companies (OMCs) with Rs40 million for their non-compliance with storage requirements, causing fuel shortage amid the lockdown in the country.