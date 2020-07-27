Pakistan reports 87% decline in COVID-19 deaths, says Dr Zafar Mirza

Pakistan reported its lowest number of deaths in the last 24 hours after hitting a peak on June 20, said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza.



"Today, we have the lowest number of deaths in Pakistan due to COVID-19 in last three months," tweeted Dr Zafar Mirza, adding that the country reported 20 deaths related to COVID-19 in a single day compared to the "peak" of 153 deaths the country reported on June 20.

Dr Mirza shared that it was a "87% reduction" in COVID-19 related deaths, but warned that there was no room for "complacency".

On Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan's focal person on COVID-19 Dr Faisal Sultan had said that the current situation is much better than what the country was facing three months back and appreciated the federal agencies and provincial governments for their collaborative efforts to fight the spread of the contagious disease in the country.

"Ask any hospital or medical facility. Coronavirus cases have declined drastically," said Dr Faisal.

In the same press conference, premier's aide on Digital Pakistan Tania Aidrus said that with effective implementation of coronavirus strategies, Pakistan now has "a single-digit" positivity rate for the disease, which is an accomplishment for the government and the people who abided by standard operating procedures.

She did not specify what the exact rate currently is.

The remarks by high ranking officials come at a time when the country is under scrutiny for figures being allegedly under-reported by the government.

The country has so far confirmed more than 270,000 cases and nearly 5,800 deaths.

Observers have however warned that the numbers do not reflect the true extent of cases in Pakistan, with many people reluctant to get tested.