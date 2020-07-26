10th Indian quadcopter spying across LoC downed by Pakistan Army: ISPR

ISPR says the Indian quadcopter was spying and shot down in the Pandu sector along the LoC. ISPR/Handout via The News

RAWALPINDI: A 10th Indian quadcopter spying across the Line of Control (LoC) has been shot down by the Pakistan Army, according to a statement from the military's media wing issued Sunday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Indian quadcopter was spying and shot down in the Pandu sector along the LoC. It "had intruded 200 meters on Pakistan’s side of the #LOC", it said on Twitter.



"This is 10th Indian quadcopter shot down by Pakistan Army this year," the ISPR added.

Two quadcopters downed in one week in May

The last drone — which had intruded 850 metres on Pakistan's side of the LoC — was shot down on June 28 in the Hot Spring Sector.

Earlier this month, another quadcopter had intruded into Pakistani territory and was shot down in Khanjar Sector along the LoC. It had crossed 500 metres on Pakistan’s side of the border.

In May, two quadcopters were shot down within the same week.

On May 29, the army had downed a drone that violated Pakistani airspace from Kanzalwan Sector along the LoC.

Two days prior to that, an Indian surveillance drone that had crossed over the LoC into the Rakh Chakri sector was shot down by the army.

'Do not play with fire'

Early June, Director-General ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar had warned India that Pakistan would respond with full might to any misadventure and that it should "not play with fire".

Speaking during Geo News programme Capital Talk, Maj Gen Iftikhar had said Pakistan was ready for any military adventurism and there would be "uncontrollable and unintended consequences".

The military spokesperson had said Pakistan Army's capability was demonstrated in its response last year. “Do not play with fire,” he had warned the Indian side.

He had also rejected the Indian allegations of so-called launchpads, saying the UN military observers were free to go anywhere in Pakistan but New Delhi had never allowed international media and observers on its side of the border.

“Things can become clear if the Indian side also allows access to the UN military observer group.”