UNGA president-elect's trip to Pakistan cancelled over 'technical flight problems'

United Nations General Assembly's President-designate Volkan Bozkir announced on Sunday that he would visit Pakistan soon after his scheduled trip got cancelled due to "some technical flight problems".

"We had to postpone my visit to Pakistan, originally scheduled for 26-27 July, upon invitation by HE Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, due to some technical flight problems," tweeted the Turkish diplomat.

Bozkir, in the next tweet, said he was hoping to visit Pakistan in the "near future" and looking forward to a fruitful exchange with the Pakistani authorities. He shared that he will hold discussions with them regarding the issues and priorities on the United Nations 75th General Assembly session to be held in September.

Hours after his tweets, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi responded, to the tweet, saying he looks forward welcoming the elected UNGA president to Pakistan soon for a "constructive and fruitful visit".

Foreign Minister Qureshi had announced on Thursday that the newly elected president would arrive in Pakistan on July 27.

“The newly elected UNGA president will hold a bilateral meeting with me,” Qureshi had said at the time. He was planning to brief the UNGA's designated president on the situation in Indian occupied Kashmir and the region.

Earlier this month, the Turkish diplomat was elected as the president of the upcoming session of the UN General Assembly amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bozkir, a veteran diplomat and parliamentarian, will preside over the landmark 75th session of the UN General Assembly, which opens in September. He was the sole candidate for the post.

While this year’s General Assembly falls during the UN’s 75th anniversary, the pandemic adds to its historic significance, and the need to maintain safety measures.

Plans are in motion for the annual high-level week, where Heads of State address the world from the dais in the General Assembly Hall.

Muhammad-Bande, the current President, has written to the member states about a scenario that foresees his successor, Bozkir, and UN Secretary-General António Guterres present in the hall for the official opening, while world leaders will deliver their speeches via pre-recorded video statements.