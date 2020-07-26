Nine killed in Punjab road accidents

Four members of a family were killed after a trawler collided with a motorcycle in Lahore’s Sundar area on Sunday. Photo: File

LAHORE: At least nine people were killed in Punjab in two separate road accidents on Sunday, reported Geo News.

Four members of a family were killed after a trawler collided with a motorcycle in Lahore’s Sundar area on Sunday.

According to rescue sources, the motorcycle collided with the trawler near Maraka, killing the four riders on the bike, a man, his wife and two kids.

The deceased have been identified as Muneer Ahmed, Shakeela Bibi, seven-year-old Hammad and six-year-old Fatima, rescue sources said.

In another incident, in Okara’s Renala Khurd district, five people were killed after a truck smashed into a motorcycle.

Rescue sources said a man, woman and three children were among those killed in the collision.