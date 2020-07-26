close
Sun Jul 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2020

Nine killed in Punjab road accidents

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Jul 26, 2020
Four members of a family were killed after a trawler collided with a motorcycle in Lahore’s Sundar area on Sunday. Photo: File

LAHORE: At least nine people were killed in Punjab in two separate road accidents on Sunday, reported Geo News.

Four members of a family were killed after a trawler collided with a motorcycle in Lahore’s Sundar area on Sunday.

According to rescue sources, the motorcycle collided with the trawler near Maraka, killing the four riders on the bike, a man, his wife and two kids.

The deceased have been identified as Muneer Ahmed, Shakeela Bibi, seven-year-old Hammad and six-year-old Fatima, rescue sources said.

In another incident, in Okara’s Renala Khurd district, five people were killed after a truck smashed into a motorcycle.

Rescue sources said a man, woman and three children were among those killed in the collision.

Latest News

More From Pakistan