Asad Umar shares his thoughts as govt completes two years in power

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar. — The News/Files

ISLAMABAD: Like the first 22 years of Prime Minister Imran Khan's struggle, last two years have also seen both incredible achievements and disappointments, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said Saturday.

"No great struggle succeeds without ups and downs," Asad Umar said in his tweet remembering the day — July 25 — when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf won the 2018 general elections with majority seats in National Assembly.

Umar said two years ago on this day, the people helped Imran Khan's 22 years of struggle for bringing improvements in the country enter a new phase.

The journey of Naya Pakistan will not only continue but will gain more pace in days to come, he said.



He also vowed to strengthen the PTI's struggle for making Pakistan a socially and economically stronger and more prosperous country.