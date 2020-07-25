FBISE Islamabad revises results policy for candidates who failed in 40% subjects

The Federal Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education in Islamabad. — The News/Files

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education Islamabad (FBISE) has once again amended its policy on the matric/intermediate examination results to benefit those candidates who had failed in 40% subjects.

“The students appearing in SSC/HSSC examinations as Ex/Private Compartment cases who have failed up to 40% of the SSC/HSSC subjects will be awarded passing marks on the analogy of category 4 (S. No. iv of para 1),” read the FBISE notification issued on Friday.



The notification stated that the results of such candidates will soon be announced.

Earlier, the board had not declared them as successful.