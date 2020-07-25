How Fazlur Rehman’s brother was appointed DC Karachi Central district

KARACHI: The appointment of Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s brother in Karachi has sparked a controversy with the opposition parties blaming the Sindh government for favouring the JUI-F to make the upcoming all parties conference a "success".

The facts, on the contrary, are telling a different story.

According to the documents seen by Geo News, the federal government in January 2020 had transferred the services of Zia-ur-Rehman, a Grade-19 officer of Provincial Management Service, to Sindh on deputation.

On Thursday, he was appointed as Deputy Commissioner for the metropolis' Central district, according to a notification issued by the Services, General Administration and Coordination Department of the Sindh government.

Rehman had been transferred from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and was "posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Collector / Deputy Commissioner, Central, Karachi, vice Mr. Farhan Ghani Khan, an officer of Ex-PCS (85-19)," read the notification.

It is pertinent to mention here that his appointment has been made in one of the most important districts of Pakistan's port city.

Reacting to the appointment, Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Ali Amin Gandapur, said Rehman was appointed against merit and without passing the required examination.

Senior MQM-P leader Khawaja Izharul Hasan said they reject the appointment of an officer from KP in Karachi. "More than 100,000 jobs were given on fake domiciles. The DC is appointed without the Federal Government’s notification."

"Under which law has he been brought into civil services," he asked, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan was running the Assembly without "diesel".

Moreover, PTI Karachi’s secretary-general Saeed Afridi remarked that the government of Sindh was in need of ”diesel” for their expenses.

Afridi said he believed that the appointment was done in a bid to make the Opposition's All Parties Conference (APC) a success.

"The Opposition, after House No. 22 and the Kashmir ministry, has found new ways to appease Maulana Fazl," he said.

Afridi said people understood well the provincial government's tactics.

The PTI leader expressed fears that the newly-appointed DC might make things worst for the district as it was the biggest in terms of population.

'Not a crime' to be Fazl’s brother

Responding to the criticism, Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said it was "not a crime to be Maulana Fazl's brother". "Ziaur Rehman has held administrative positions in KP," he said, adding that the appointment was an administrative matter.