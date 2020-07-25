tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Mansehra-Thahkot motorway will be the “most amazing drive”, Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa said Saturday.
While announcing that the construction work on the motorway has been completed, the SAPM, in a tweet, said it would be open for traffic very soon.
Sharing a scenic picture of the motorway, SAPM Bajwa said it will be the “most amazing drive”.
Mansehra-Thahkot is part of the Hazara motorway, that is a 180 kilometer controlled-access motorway linking the Burhan Interchange near Hasan Abdal with Haripur, Havelian, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Shinkiari, Battagram, and Thakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
Burhan-Mansehra section was already open for traffic.