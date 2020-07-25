close
Sat Jul 25, 2020
Pakistan

APP
July 25, 2020

Breathtaking views: CPEC’s Mansehra-Thahkot motorway will be the ‘most amazing drive’

Pakistan

APP
Sat, Jul 25, 2020
The SAPM, in a tweet, said the motorway, would be open for traffic very soon. — Twitter

Mansehra-Thahkot motorway will be the “most amazing drive”, Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa said Saturday.

While announcing that the construction work on the motorway has been completed, the SAPM, in a tweet, said it would be open for traffic very soon.

Sharing a scenic picture of the motorway, SAPM Bajwa said it will be the “most amazing drive”.

Mansehra-Thahkot is part of the Hazara motorway, that is a 180 kilometer controlled-access motorway linking the Burhan Interchange near Hasan Abdal with Haripur, Havelian, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Shinkiari, Battagram, and Thakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Burhan-Mansehra section was already open for traffic. 

