Akhtar Mengal, Bilawal discuss Pakistan's current political situation

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari meets Balochistan National Party - Mengal's head, on July 25, 2020. — Twitter

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Balochistan National Party - Mengal (BNP-M) head Akhtar Mengal met on Saturday to discuss the country's current political situation.



Mengal had last month parted ways with the PTI government, dealing a mighty blow to the ruling coalition.

The PPP spokesperson, in a statement today, said that the PPP chairman discussed the current political situation with the BNP chief in the meeting.

The PPP chairman was accompanied by senior leaders Nayyar Bukhari, Mustafa Nawaz Khokar, and Farhatullah Babar. Meanwhile from the BNP, Agha Hasan and Mir Hamal Kalmati were also present during the meeting held at the Zardari House in Islamabad.

The meeting has assumed significance in the wake of planned an opposition APC to be held after Eid-ul-Azha.

Sources earlier informed that Bilawal had approached the BNP leader to set a time for a meeting today.



In June, BNP's Mengal had announced to quit the coalition, saying that several issues of the province had remained unresolved including that of the missing persons.

Mengal had clarified that his party would continue to be part of the National Assembly and would keep talking about Balochistan's issues.

PPP to fortify Punjab chapter for stronger opposition against govt

The PPP leadership has taken steps to strengthen its response to the government by fortifying and bringing orderliness to its Punjab chapter.

PPP Chairman Bilawal has handed over the gauntlet to Qamar Zaman Kaira to strengthen and organise party matters in Punjab.

Sources informed that Kaira will motivate people to join the party and mobilise the Punjab leaders to garner more support.

The move came in the backdrop of opposition parties calling an All Parties Conference after Eid-ul-Azha, sources said.



As per sources, Kaira and party’s General-Secretary Chaudhry Manzoor will work together to hold meetings and conventions at the district level and divisional headquarters.

The two leaders will also formulate programme schedules and unite old and new Jiyalas under the party’s flag.

Opposition parties decide to hold APC post-Eid

The PPP and the PML-N had earlier announced that the opposition had agreed to call an APC immediately after Eid-ul-Azha to devise a joint strategy against the government.

The two parties announced setting up a joint action committee which will comprise the PML-N’s Khawaja Asif, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Rana Sanullah, Marriyum Aurangzeb. It will also have the PPP’s representation in the form of Naveed Qamar, Sherry Rehman, Farhatullah Babar and Nayyar Bukhari. From the ANP, Mian Ifthikar and Ameer Haider Khan Hoti will be part of the committee while Senator Mir Kabeer Shahi from the National Party will also feature in it.

The committee will be responsible for coming up with a joint strategy against the government.