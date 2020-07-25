Orlando Bloom pulled Katy Perry out of her depressive phase, singer reveals

'I still test him, he still shows up,' Katy Perry said about Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry has been thankful to her significant other Orlando Bloom for helping her in her darkest time, on a number of occasions previously and is expressing her gratitude once again.

Recounting her days when she struggled through depression, the Teenage Dream hit maker credited the Lord of the Rings actor for helping her escape that dark phase of her life.

During an interview on The Howard Stern Show, Perry spoke about her upcoming album Smile, and said: "To be honest, this record is full of hopefulness and resilience and joy because it was made during a dark time when I was clinically depressed because I had a change in my career.”

"The last record [Witness] didn't necessarily meet my expectations, but it got me out of this loop of being a really desperate, thirsty pop star that felt like they had to be number one all the time. Now I feel like I can create and be more dimensional as an artist and also as a human being,” she added.

She detailed how her fiancé dealt with everything that she was going through and stood with her throughout.

"I still test him, he still shows up, he still is not fazed by it. And that is why he is perfect for me,” she said.

She went on to further talk about her pregnancy and what it has been like to deal with it during a global crisis as the coronavirus pandemic brings life to a crashing halt.

"I think 2020 is the year where if you make plans, God laughs. So, I have really been going with the flow and I have a couple of ideas for that [due] date coming soon. Very soon. I'm not anxious at all about it. I feel super blessed."