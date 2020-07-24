Several dead as two groups exchange fire near Rawalpindi

Police claim that the incident was the fallout of an old rivalry. — The News/Files

RAWALPINDI: Several people, including women and children were killed and a three-year-old girl injured on Friday after two groups exchanged fire near Chontra police station, police said.

Police claim that the incident was the fallout of an old rivalry.

Taking notice of the incident, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar ordered City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi to submit a report in this regard.

The chief minister ordered that the culprits involved be arrested as soon as possible. "Action will be taken against those involved."

Meanwhile, Minister of Punjab for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat said that the CPO had informed him that at least eight people were killed in the incident.

"The CPO has been ordered to visit the [scene of crime], and I am personally in touch with him," Basharat said.

Talking about the location of the incident, he said that the Chontra police station is at a distance of two-and-a-half hours from Rawalpindi.

"Those involved in the incident will be arrested," Basharat said.