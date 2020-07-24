Third spell of heavy rain, thunderstorm to hit Karachi on July 26

The thunderstorms and gusts of winds before heavy rainfall are expected in the metropolis between July 26 and July 27. Photo: File

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday predicted the third spell of monsoon in Karachi where thunderstorms and gusts of winds before heavy rainfall are expected in the metropolis between July 26 and July 27.

According to the met department chief Sardar Sarfaraz, a low-pressure area is expected in India's Gujrat on July 24 that would enter Pakistan through Indian Rann of Kutch affecting the sea's southwestern wind.

Earlier on July 7, the first spell of torrential rains had wreaked havoc in the metropolis, bringing the much-feared load-shedding in multiple neighbourhoods despite claims from the sole power supplying company, the K-Electric, that it had made improvements in its system ahead of the forecasted thunderstorm.

Despite the PMD's early forecast, there seemed to be no plan to manage the traffic disruption and water drainage from related authorities after the rainfall.

Over a dozen people lost their lives in multiple incidents in the metropolis.



During the second spell of monsoon on July 17, two people, including a police officer, had died of electrocution in the city as rain battered the metropolis, leaving the city's main roads and streets submerged in water.

Constable Irshad Ali was on-duty at the Water Pump in the city's Ibrahim Hyderi area when he died as a result of an electric shock. Another person in the city's Clifton area succumbed to electrocution.