Govt announces three-day holiday on Eid ul Adha

ISLAMABAD: The government on Thursday announced three-day holiday on account of Eid ul Adha, which will be marked in Pakistan on August 01 (Saturday).

Prime Minister for Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said that holidays will be observed from July 31 (Friday) to August 02 (Sunday).

Earlier this month, the government had issued detailed guidelines for mitigation of person-to-person transmission of COVID-19 during the period of Eid-ul-Azha — a time when a surge of cases is expected if precautionary measures are not ensured.

According to the official document, directions are issued for the general public, buyers or sellers of animals, and local administration, regarding social distancing, the slaughter of animals, and Eid prayers.

The authorities have strictly instructed people to minimise travel during the Eid holidays as it is likely to fall in the peak period of the COVID-19 outbreak in Pakistan.

"Social visits at Eid and general family get-togethers should be avoided. Eid shopping should only be restricted to minimal essentials and crowding in markets is not advisable. The tradition of Eid embracing is likely to increase transmission so it should be avoided this Eid," read the official document.