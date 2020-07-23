China donates drones to help Pakistan fight off locusts

Pakistani Charge d' Affaires Ahmed Farooq receives drones Counsel at Chinese Agricultural Ministry Ma Hongtao. Photo: Press release

China on Thursday donated drones to Pakistan to help the country prevent desert locust from causing harm to the agricultural lands of the country, said a press release issued by Pakistan's mission in China.

The drones were donated by the Chinese ministry of agriculture to the Ministry of National Food Security at the Pakistani Embassy in Beijing.

The event was attended by Charge d' Affaires Ahmed Farooq, Counsel at Chinese ministry of agriculture Ma Hongtao, and Head of SZ DJI Technology Co, Ltd Yasha Chen. Senior officials from the Chinese government, corporate sector and officers from Pakistan Embassy were also present at the event.

China donated the Agras T16 drone, developed by Shen Zhen DJI Technology Co, Ltd, to increase Pakistan's ability in preventing the spread of locust in its desert areas.

Pakistani diplomat Farooq thanked the participants for attending the ceremony and thanked the Chinese ministry for its "generous contribution for preventing locust spread in Pakistan".

He also highlighted that the Chinese agriculture ministry had sent a locust control team to Pakistan from February to March.

Later, Charge d' Affaires Farooq, on behalf of the Ministry of National Food Security, received the certificate of handing-over of donations to the from Counsel at the Chinese agricultural ministry Ma Hongtao.