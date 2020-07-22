close
Wed Jul 22, 2020
July 22, 2020

JPMC's Dr Seemin Jamali diagnosed with colon cancer

JPMC Executive Director Dr Seemin Jamali said she has "never shied away from my duties despite the diagnosis". Facebook/Seemin Jamali/via The News

KARACHI: One of Pakistan's top healthcare professionals, Dr Seemin Jamali, on Wednesday stated she had been diagnosed with colon cancer.

Dr Jamali, who has been heading the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) as its executive director, was speaking to a private news channel when she admitted she had not been publicly active as she was undergoing chemotherapy for the disease.

"I have never shied away from my duties despite the diagnosis," she said.

Dr Jamali's journey started in Nawabshah where she attended medical school and years later joined Jinnah Hospital to serve the people of Pakistan at a government facility.

She has been serving as executive director since November 2016 for what is one of the largest public healthcare facilities in the country.

She has since been the face of the hospital and has been the first point of contact whenever medical emergencies take place in Karachi.

