ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday took notice of ‘objectionable content’ on YouTube and other social media platform and issued notices to the Foreign Ministry and the Attorney General of Pakistan.



The apex court was hearing a case against suspect Shaukat Ali pertaining to a sectarian crime when the topic came under discussion.

The court noted that such forums are rife with content that incite hate against Pakistan’s institutions.

During the hearing, Justice Qazi Ameen said that the public, through YouTube videos, is being instigated against the Army, judiciary, and the government.

“Was action taken against those who committed this crime?” said the judge, asking further if the Federal Investigation Agency and Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) have noticed the content that is being uploaded on YouTube.

“On YouTube and social media, even our families are not being spared (from criticism),” said Justice Ameen.

“We gave a verdict yesterday and today it was there on YouTube,” said Justice Qazi, adding that everyone acts like an expert on social media.

He continued that the public can speak regarding the judges’ performance and decisions, stating that they do not have an issue with freedom of speech.

To this, the PTA officials told that the bench that the authority cannot remove content posted by individuals, rather, they can only report it.

“In several countries, YouTube has been banned,” observed Justice Alam, adding that in those countries, social media platforms are controlled by local laws.

A few days ago, the Supreme Court had issued a contempt notice to a cleric who threatened a senior judge in a video that went viral on the social media.

Moral policing

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chauhdry has advised against the policy of moral policing and banning the internet-based apps and said it will destroy Pakistan’s tech industry.

Fawad added that such an approach will also hamper the development of technology in the country.

Bigo banned, final warning to TikTok

The observation from the apex court came a day after the PTA imposed a ban on video streaming site Bigo and issued a final warning to Chinese-owned social media giant TikTok over “immoral, obscene and vulgar content" being shared on these social media sites.

Earlier, the PTA had also suspended the PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) game after receiving complaints from different segments of society that the online game is “addictive, wastage of time and poses a serious negative impact” on the physical and psychological health of the children.