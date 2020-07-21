Eid ul Adha 2020: Karachi and Islamabad impose Section 144 on illegal cattle markets

The Islamabad administration, similar to Karachi, has imposed Section 144 against illegal cattle markets in the city -- File photo

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: Ahead of Eid ul Adha this year, the local administrations in Karachi and Islamabad have enacted Section 144 against illegally-formed cattle markets.

Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shalwani said that a cattle market set up without prior permission from officials would be deemed illegal.

The commissioner said that the city administration will not allow the buying and selling of sacrificial animals apart from the designated cattle markets.

Meanwhile, in the federal capital, the local administration has imposed a ban on buying and selling of animals ahead of Eid ul Adha, within the city limits.

The Islamabad administration, similar to Karachi, has imposed Section 144 against illegal cattle markets in the city.

Officials have asked citizens to adhere to rules, stating that sacrificial animals can be bought only from designated venues.

The government has urged citizens to follow the SOPs during the holy event as more than 700 cattle markets will be operational across Pakistan, amid the coronavirus pandemic.