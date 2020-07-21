Punjab imposes 'smart lockdown' in four cities

Photo: File

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Tuesday announced to impose smart lockdown in Rawalpindi, Gujrat, Gujranwala and Sialkot till July 27 as cases continue to rise.

According to a notification issued by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) under the Punjab Infectious Diseases Ordinance 2020 about the lockdown, "controlled entry and exit" will be observed in Rawalpindi, Gujrat, Sialkot and Gujranwala till July 27, 2020.

Under the lockdown, “all markets, shopping malls, restaurants, offices (public and private) shall remain closed in these areas. There shall be a complete ban on the movement of people to and from these areas by public and private transport except for the limited movement of one person per vehicle to and from the exempted facilities.”

The notification added that there shall also be a complete ban on gatherings of all kinds for social, religious, or any other purpose at any place, public or private throughout these areas.

Areas to undergo smart lockdown

Sialkot - Chak Kalan Ladhar and Town Ghazipur

Rawalpindi - W-8 Wah Cantt, W-3 Wah Cantt and UC Saray e Kala

Gujrat - Mohalla Kalupura, Chah Taringh and Village Madina Syedan

Gujranwala - Nandipur Town, Aroop and Qila Didar Singh

Earlier this month, "smart lockdown" was enforced in seven cities of Punjab for 15-days slated to end on July 24.

These included Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Gujrat and Rawalpindi.