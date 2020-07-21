One killed, multiple injured in Turbat blast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
At least one person was killed and seven others were injured in a blast in Turbat Bazaar, said the police on Tuesday.
According to the police, at least seven were injured when the blast took place in the bazaar, with two in a critical condition. The injured have been moved to a nearby hospital.
The blast took place near a car after which the vehicle caught on fire, confirmed police. A motorcycle near the site of the blast also caught on fire.
The windows of the nearby buildings were also shattered due to the intensity of the blast.
