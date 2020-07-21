One killed, multiple injured in Turbat blast

At least one person was killed and seven others were injured in a blast in Turbat Bazaar, said the police on Tuesday.



According to the police, at least seven were injured when the blast took place in the bazaar, with two in a critical condition. The injured have been moved to a nearby hospital.



The blast took place near a car after which the vehicle caught on fire, confirmed police. A motorcycle near the site of the blast also caught on fire.



The windows of the nearby buildings were also shattered due to the intensity of the blast.

Details to follow.