Katy Perry reacts to speculations about Jennifer Aniston and her baby

Katy Perry who is expecting her first child with Orlando Bloom has reacted to the rumours claiming Jennifer Aniston would be godmother to her baby.

The Friends star, who was also shocked by the reports that she will be fulfilling the role, approached the couple to ask them about it.

In a recent interview, Katy revealed, "She texted us, because we are friendly with her, and Orlando is one of her good friends. And we were like 'Wow! This is a wild rumor.'"

The singer added, "God knows she had everything about her. This is a fun rumour. But no, we have no idea where it came from.