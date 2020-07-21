Promotion of modern education top priority: PM Imran

The prime minister directed for early completion and functioning of the Seerat-e-Nabi (PBUH) Center so that research activities could be carried out. — The News/Files

ISLAMABAD: The promotion of modern education is a top priority of the government, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Monday, as he directed for the formulation of a mechanism on priority basis to ensure the provision and easy accessibility of Internet facility to the students and removal of all issues in this regard.

According to a press release from the PM Office's media wing, PM Imran presided over a meeting to review the promotion of knowledge economy, the establishment of a research centre on the life of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and different proposed projects for higher education.

Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mahmood, Dr Attaur Rehman via video-link, Professor Shoaib Khan and Rashid Khan, attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed in detail, the establishment of Pak-Austrian Fachhochschule (Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology) in Haripur, Hazara, Seerat-e-Nabi (PBUH) Center, the research centre for better coordination among industry and universities, easy accessibility of Internet for promotion of education and information technology.

The prime minister directed for early completion and functioning of the Seerat-e-Nabi (PBUH) Centre so that research activities could be carried out.

Highlighting the significance of knowledge economy, artificial intelligence, and establishment of a centre for better coordination among industry and universities, he said the youth of the country possessed immense talent in the sphere of information and technology and underlined the need to providing a conducive environment to encourage them.