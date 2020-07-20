Opposition to call APC after Eid-ul-Azha for anti-govt strategy

The opposition will call an All-Parties Conference (APC) immediately after Eid-ul-Azha to devise a joint strategy against the government, the PML-N and PPP announced Monday.

The two parties announced setting up a joint action committee which will comprise the PML-N’s Khawaja Asif, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Rana Sanullah, Marriyum Aurangzeb. It will also have the PPP’s representation in the form of Naveed Qamar, Sherry Rehman, Farhatullah Babar and Nayyar Bukhari. From the ANP, Mian Ifthikar and Ameer Haider Khan Hoti will be part of the committee while Senator Mir Kabeer Shahi from the National Party will also feature in it.



The committee will be responsible for coming up with a joint strategy against the government.

PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira that previous APCs were focused on forcing the government to make pro-people policies. However, he said that this committee's focus would be to determine a way to rid the nation from this government.

"A very serious and sensitive legislation is about to take place," he said. "Opposition parties have coordination previously but we need to do more," he added, saying that 'comprehensive legislation' was needed via a joint plan by both parties.

Addressing the media after meeting the PPP leadership, PML-N stalwart Ahsan Iqbal said that the PPP and the PML-N were in agreement that the current government was to blame for the economic crisis that Pakistan was going through.

"No state in the 21st century can continue to exist with such a floundered economy," he said, adding that improving the people's standard of living was out of the question as the government was making life extremely hard for the masses.

"The one who had a car, is now [left with] a motorbike. The one who had a motorbike is now walking [due to poor economic conditions]. People cannot afford education for their children. The labourers, the farmers and graduates with degrees are worried," he added.

He said that Pakistan was facing internal and external threats due to the incumbent government.

"Getting rid of this government is in line with the aspirations of the people of Pakistan," he said. "An All-Parties Conference will be called immediately after Eid-ul-Azha with consultations of all parties."

Iqbal said that the government was trying to impose a law, by using the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) conditions as an excuse to enact a law that was "not the NAB's father but its grandfather".

He said that the government was bringing a law according to which authorities can have any person arrested for 90 days without bail. "After [the 90 days], the remand can be extended for another 90 days without bail. And the order will be issued by the secretary interior and the Punjab home secretary," he added.

He said that any media worker, politician, political workers, trader or businessman can be sent to prison by the government on a bogus chit prepared by prosecutors that accuses an individual of the transfer of money through Hawala/Hundi.

"We cannot allow the government to impose 'black laws' on Pakistan under the garb of FATF due to which individual freedom of expression is suppressed," he said.

PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said that the 'NAB-Niazi nexus' was enhancing its role day-by-day. He said that there wasn't a single opposition leader in Pakistan today who had not suffered illegal detention or isolation torture at the hands of NAB.

He slammed the government for keeping opposition leaders Khursheed Shah and Hamza Shehbaz in detention. "This government is also responsible for suffocating the media," he said, reprimanding authorities for arresting Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and calling for his immediate release.

In response to a question, Kaira said that both parties were in agreement that the incumbent government was the 'problem' and that they must work to rid the nation of it.

"I have already said that this government is the problem," he said. "Both parties agree that the country must be rid of this government, "he said.

PML-N delegation arrives at Bilawal House

Earlier, a PML-N delegation reached Bilawal House on Monday to meet the PPP chairman to finalise the agenda for the proposed All Parties Conference (APC).

According to details, the delegation comprises the Opposition party's top brass leadership including Ahsan Iqbal, Saad Rafique, and Ayaz Sadiq.

Yesterday, the PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif also held a telephonic conversation with Bilawal in this regard.

Bilawal had inquired about Shehbaz's well-being and expressed good wishes for his health.

In response, Shehbaz had also sent a message of goodwill for former President Asif Ali Zardari's health.

Bilawal and Shehbaz meeting on the cards

According to a report by The News, the Opposition's movement to oust the government is expected to gain momentum in the coming week as Bilawal visits Lahore.

Sources told The News even though PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif could not meet Bilawal on three occasions and is still not fully well, he is recovering and a meeting with the PPP chairman is on the cards.

Bilawal and his father, former president Asif Zardari, had hosted JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Karachi last week despite Zardari being forbidden by his doctors to meet visitors.

Rehman is trying very hard to convene a multi-party conference to dislodge the government. The meeting between the JUI-F and PPP top leadership was fruitful with both parties agreeing to convene under a gathering of all opposition parties.

According to the report: "JUI-F chief is keen to wrap up the assemblies to remove the government or through any method but the PPP leaders have a difference of approach since they want to dislodge the federal government or at least the prime minister but they are opposed to dissolving the assemblies."

It added that the PML-N is also unwilling to agree to a major upset without an assurance of fresh polls being conducted under new rules which would prevent rigging.