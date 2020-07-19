CM Buzdar accepts resignation of Punjab Minister for Wildlife Malik Asad

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has accepted the resignation of provincial minister for wildlife and fisheries Malik Asad Ali Khokhar after the latter quit citing a lack of focus on his constituency, reported Geo News on Sunday.



“I was not removed from the ministry, I have submitted my resignation,” the PTI MPA said today, adding that he had taken this decision because he could not focus on his constituency due to the responsibilities he had with the ministry.

The Punjab government has also issued a notification regarding the acceptance of his resignation.

The lawmaker was inducted in the provincial cabinet on December 31 of last year. The PTI leader was elected from PP-168 after he emerged victorious in a by-election held in 2018.

The Punjab Assembly constituency PP-168 had been vacated by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz stalwart Khawaja Saad Rafique.