close
Sun Jul 19, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 19, 2020

CM Buzdar accepts resignation of Punjab Minister for Wildlife Malik Asad

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Jul 19, 2020

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has accepted the resignation of provincial minister for wildlife and fisheries Malik Asad Ali Khokhar after the latter quit citing a lack of focus on his constituency, reported Geo News on Sunday.

“I was not removed from the ministry, I have submitted my resignation,” the PTI MPA said today, adding that he had taken this decision because he could not focus on his constituency due to the responsibilities he had with the ministry.

The Punjab government has also issued a notification regarding the acceptance of his resignation.

The lawmaker was inducted in the provincial cabinet on December 31 of last year. The PTI leader was elected from PP-168 after he emerged victorious in a by-election held in 2018.

The Punjab Assembly constituency PP-168 had been vacated by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz stalwart Khawaja Saad Rafique.

Latest News

More From Pakistan