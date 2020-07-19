Petrol pumps in Sindh to remain open for 24 hours

The Sindh government on Saturday allowed petrol pumps to continue their operations around the clock.

A notification issued by the provincial Home Department says the decision is a "continuation" of the orders issued on July 15. It also adds that the decision has also been implemented "as per the discussion and decision of the National Command and Operations Centre" meeting held on Saturday.

Apart from this, the provincial government has also changed the timings of bakeries operating in Sindh. The notification says bakeries will be allowed to open up from 6am to 10pm.

Petrol pumps in Sindh were operating on reduced timings after the provincial government announced a lockdown in March as part of drastic measures that were aimed to contain the spread of the coronavirus in Sindh.