PM Imran Khan reaffirms commitment to justice for Kashmiris

PM Imran says it is the right of Kashmiris to seek self-determination as it has been recognised by UNSC and international law.Photo: File

Prime Minister Imran Khan has reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to the Kashmiri people and their struggle for self-determination on Youm-i-Ilhaq-e-Pakistan.

"Today we commemorate the historic occasion of Youm-i-Ilhaq-e-Pakistan, when Kashmiris passed a resolution for accession to Pakistan," tweeted PM Imran on Sunday.



PM Imran, while reaffirming the country's commitment to the Kashmiris, asserted that it was the right of the people of the valley to seek self-determination as it has been recognised by the United Nations Security Council and under international law.

"We will continue to fight for justice for Kashmiris as they struggle against the brutal and illegal actions of the Hindutva Supremacist Indian government in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir," said PM Imran, assuring that "justice will prevail."

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and all over the world are observing Youm-i-Ilhaq-e-Pakistan today with a renewed pledge to continue the struggle for freedom from Indian occupation and complete merger of Jammu and Kashmir with Pakistan.

On this day in 1947, representatives of the Kashmiris unanimously passed the resolution of Kashmir’s accession to Pakistan during a meeting of the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference at the residence of Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan in Srinagar.

As per the understanding behind the partition plan, the princely states were free to accede to either of the two newly established countries.