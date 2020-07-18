PM Imran again reposes confidence in CM Buzdar

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday again expressed satisfaction in the performance of CM Usman Buzdar, amid reports of him being replaced and meetings taking place for a new chief minister.



The premier was in Lahore today where he met Buzdar and appreciated the performance of the Punjab government in fighting against the COID-19 pandemic, according to Geo News.

During the meeting, they discussed the matters pertaining to the development in the province and political issues, a statement issued after the meeting said.

PM Imran’s visit to the provincial capital came after multiple reports that the top PTI leadership is not satisfied with the Punjab government and mulling to bring a change.

Senior journalist and political expert Suhail Warraich, while talking to Geo News Friday said that the ruling party is seriously working towards this end and some interview-type meetings have taken place.

Dismissing the statements of government spokespersons that Buzdar is not going anywhere, Warraich said these clarifications do not carry weight.

To a question, he said the prime minister is aware of all this and it is all happening with his consent.

A delegation of the members of the National Assembly and Punjab Assembly belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf also called on the prime minister and apprised him about the development projects being executed in their constituencies besides problems being faced by the people.

The prime minister, on this occasion, directed for the solution to the genuine problems and completion of all development schemes.

Dismissal reports

A local TV channel, citing sources, had aired the news that the chief minister is being removed.

The meeting came in the backdrop of the government officials dismissing news of Buzdar’s removal on the basis of "below-par" performance.

Recently, Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan threw weight behind the CM Punjab, saying Buzdar has been performing his responsibilities with skills and ease.

Claiming that international media has been commending Buzdar's performance, Chohan said: "Buzdar is the only chief minister who has come to the forefront to serve the people of the country."

Likewise, Information Minister Shibli Faraz had refuted reports of Chief Minister Punjab Uzman Buzdar being stripped from his position.

Earlier, in January, Prime Minister Imran Khan had outright refused to remove CM Buzdar, saying he knew who the conspirator behind the CM Punjab fiasco is, sources informed Geo News.

The sources added that while addressing a meeting of the PTI members of the Punjab Assembly, PM Imran said Buzdar would remain the Punjab CM and he will not be removed at any cost.