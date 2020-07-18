Govt will continue to support overseas Pakistanis in every way possible: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday announced that the government had brought back 250,000 stranded Pakistanis and overseas workers, saying that the government will continue to support overseas Pakistanis "in every possible way".

Taking to Twitter, PM Imran said that the government had succeeded in bringing back 250,000 Pakistanis from across the world "despite massive disruptions in global air travel".

"Despite massive disruptions in global air travel, we have fulfilled our promise of bringing back stranded Pakistanis & our overseas workers.250,000 Pakistanis from around the world have been brought home. My govt will continue to support overseas Pakistanis in every way possible," he tweeted.

Last month, the prime minister had approved the resumption of international flights after Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari raised the matter with him.

Later the federal government had announced it would provide employment to the dismissed Overseas Pakistanis and have prepared a special portal to facilitate unemployed returning nationals.

Registration began on the website of Overseas Employment Cooperation for the dismissed Overseas Pakistanis, under which those who have lost their jobs and have returned home from abroad will be able to get re-employment.

Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari had shared that through the platform returning Pakistanis would be able to apply for re-employment abroad, certified training and can also register for financial assistance from the government.