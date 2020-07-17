Hottest day in July: Karachi breaks 62-year record with 42.6 degrees

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Karachi recorded its hottest day in July in 62 years on Friday with the temperature touching 42.6 degrees Celsius, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said.
According to the PMD data, Karachi had recorded 42.2 degrees Celsius temperature on July 3, 1958.
The average temperature for the month of July is 33.3 degree Celsius in the last 30 years.