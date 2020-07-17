close
Fri Jul 17, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 17, 2020

Hottest day in July: Karachi breaks 62-year record with 42.6 degrees

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Jul 17, 2020

Karachi recorded its hottest day in July in 62 years on Friday with the temperature touching 42.6 degrees Celsius, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said.

According to the PMD data, Karachi had recorded 42.2 degrees Celsius temperature on July 3, 1958.

The average temperature for the month of July is 33.3 degree Celsius in the last 30 years.

