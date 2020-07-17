Pakistan hails UN's decision to place TTP's Noor Wali on sanctions list

Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui. — RadioPakistan

Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said Friday Pakistan welcomed the United Nation’s decision to place Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan leader Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud on its sanctions list.

“Pakistan welcomes the designation of Noor Wali Mehsud, the leader of TTP by the UNSC 1267 Sanctions Committee on its Da’esh and Al-Qaida Sanctions List,” Farooqui said in the statement.

The FO assured the UN that Pakistan is implementing the sanctions in compliance with relevant UNSC resolutions and hoped that other nations would follow “suit”.

TTP is already an UN-designated terrorist organisation and is responsible for numerous terrorist attacks inside Pakistan, Farooqui said, adding that Pakistan has defeated the TTP through comprehensive security operations in the country.

However, TTP continues to “operate from outside” Pakistan’s borders with support from its third-country facilitators.

“Pakistan will continue to pursue its policy of fighting against those involved in participating, financing, planning, facilitating and perpetrating terrorism,” it added.

US welcomes decision

The US, welcoming the decision, said that he TTP was "responsible for many deadly terrorist attacks in Pakistan".

“The United States domestically designated Noor Wali as a terrorist in September 2019,” it added.

Noor Wali was selected to lead the TTP in June 2018 after the death of former leader Mullah Fazlullah.