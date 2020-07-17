YouTube takes down Hadiqa Kiani’s Kashmir tribute

Pakistani singer Hadiqa Kiani says 'we will not be silenced' after Youtube pulled down her Kashmir tribute. — Wikimedia Commons

YouTube on Thursday took down famed Pakistani singer Hadiqa Kiani’s recent song on Kashmir — which was released in collaboration with Turkish singer Ali Tolga as a tribute on Kashmir Martyrs' Day and the failed coup attempt in Turkey.

Following the move by YouTube, the veteran singer took to Instagram where she termed it as another attempt of "systemic silence" and said that these tactics would not subdue the voices raised for the rights of Kashmiris.

"Our tribute to Kashmir was removed from YouTube a few hours ago," the Boohe Barian singer posted on Instagram. "There seems to be a systematic silencing taking place but we will not be silenced because our message is of love and peace."

Moreover, Kiani informed her Instagram followers that Kashmir Civitas, an international civil society committed to the rights of the Kashmiris, was "actively working to re-upload the video."

The new song 'Daimi Bahar', translated as eternal spring, is a lyrical tribute that was primarily written in Turkish with a few bits in Urdu. The song gives an overview of both Turkey and Kashmir's sacrifice through gripping visuals.