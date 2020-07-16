Rainfall, dust storm expected in Karachi tomorrow

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted rain and thunder in the metropolis from today as a low-pressure area has developed around the Indian Rann of Kutch.

“The spell would last two days during which heavy rainfall is expected in the metropolis tonight and Friday morning preceded by dusty winds,” said PMD Director Sardar Sarfaraz.

According to the official, the strong winds are expected to be around 50 to 60 km/hour with rain expected to fall between 20-30 millimetre.

The PMD, in its daily weather update today, stated that a seasonal low lies over western Balochistan while moist currents are penetrating in central and upper parts of the country.

“Rain-wind-thundershower is expected in upper/central Punjab Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Lower Sindh, Northeast Balochistan Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Friday.”

“Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country,” the advisory added.

The showers that hit the city last week had killed over a dozen people and also resulted in power outages in the provincial capital.