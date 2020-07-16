Balochistan extends smart lockdown till July 30 in bid to curtail COVID-19

Extension comes as number of coronavirus patients in Balochistan surge to 11,322. Photo: File

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has extended the smart lockdown imposed across the province by 15 more days until July 30, Geo News reported on Thursday.

According to a notification from the provincial home department, shopping malls, markets, shops, warehouses, auto repair shops, and hair salons across the province will be allowed to remain open from 9am to 7pm from Saturday to Thursday. However, all business centres and shops would remain closed on Fridays.

According to the announcement, tandoors, dairy products shops, medical stores and blood banks will be allowed to remain open 24 hours a day.

In addition, restaurants and hotels will be open 24 hours only for home delivery and takeaway service.

The statement said that educational institutions in the province would remain closed until the government gave further notice in this regard.

Moreover, cinemas, farmhouses, wedding halls, picnic points will remain shut while gatherings, sit-ins, rallies, pillion riding, social, political, and religious events involving 10 or more people will remain banned across the province, the notification highlighted.

Additionally, meetings with inmates in jails will be prohibited until further notice by the authorities.

It is worth mentioning that the number of coronavirus cases have started decreasing, with government officials crediting the smart lockdown with stemming the spread of the infection.

So far, the number of coronavirus patients in Balochistan have surged to 11,322 while the number of fatalities stand at 127.