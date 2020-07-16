Shehbaz Sharif's interim bail extended by LHC till July 23

LAHORE: Interim bail for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif was extended till July 23 by the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday, reported Geo News.

The court accepted the PML-N leader’s plea to have his bail extended and agreed to postpone the hearing of the case on Shehbaz’s request as his lawyer was not present.

Speaking to media after his court appearance, the PML-N president said he was not feeling well due to his illness. “I came because I respect the court. Politics is being played at my expense,” he said regarding the case.

During the last hearing on July 7, Shehbaz’s counsel Amjad Pervez had told the court that the PML-N leader had tested negative for the virus.

“Shehbaz Sharif is 69 years old and his antibodies test is necessary,” said Tarar, the other counsel for the PML-N president. He added that people after recovering from the virus witnessed pain for five more days, adding that his client has also complained of the same.

Tarar had requested the court to extend the bail granted to Shehbaz for three more weeks as the lawyers wanted their client to appear before the court himself.

The court had adjourned the hearing and gave time to the lawyers to consult their client and take instructions from him.