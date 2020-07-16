Coronavirus: Sindh extends lockdown till August 15

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced that it is extending the COVID-19 lockdown in the province till August 15 in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

The announcement was made via a circular by the Sindh Home Department on Thursday in which it was said that the decision had been taken after holding discussions with the National Command and Operation Centre and when it was decided to extend the lockdown at the last National Coordination Council meeting.



The provincial government used its powers under the Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act. 2014 (The Sindh Act VIII of 2015) to extend the lockdown.

The Sindh government had earlier extended the "smart lockdown" it has imposed in several cities of the province to July 15.

During this period, the operational days/hours for businesses shall be as under:

- Business timings except pharmacies and essential services — Five days per week (Monday-Friday) from Morning to Maghreb (6am to 7pm).

- Restaurants and cafes, etc — All days of the week (closed for customer dine-in and only take away and home delivery allowed) as follows:

i) Take away and home delivery (6am to 7pm)

ii) Home delivery only (7pm to 11pm)

The provincial government has been advising citizens to practice the following:

i. Avoid coming out of houses from 7pm to 6am

ii. Wear a face mask when coming out to any public place

iii. Keep a distance of over 3 feet between persons at all times

iv. Was hands frequently or use proper hand sanitiser

v. Strictly adhere to distancing protocols while travelling by any transport

vi. Strictly adhere to SOPs at offices/workplaces

vii. Strictly adhere to all SOPs issued by the provincial and federal governments from time to time