Senior Multan doctor passes away due to coronavirus

MULTAN: A senior health professional and Nishtar Medical University Vice-Chancellor Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha succumbed to COVID-19 at a private hospital on Wednesday where he was undergoing treatment.

Dr Pasha had been admitted at the private hospital since June 14 after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr Masood Ijaz, a team of specialist doctors were treating Dr Pasha. He started experiencing difficulty in breathing three days ago and had been on a ventilator ever since.

However, the doctor's condition worsened after his lungs started bleeding and he succumbed to his ailing condition this morning.

Dr Pasha was the first Vice-Chancellor of the Nishtar Medical University and a specialist surgeon.

Funeral prayers of the deceased will be offered today after Asar prayers at Nishtar Ground.

Prime Minister Imran Khan offered condolences over the demise of the vice-chancellor.

"My condolences & prayers go to the [family] of Mustafa Kamal Pasha, VC Nishtar Medical University [who] passed away as a result of COVID19," he said.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto also grieved the sad demise of Dr Kamal and said that his services for the health sector would always be remembered.