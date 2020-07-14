Three security personnel martyred, eight injured in attack by terrorists in Balochistan

The News/Files

RAWALPINDI: Three army men were martyred and eight injured after terrorists opened fire at them during routine patrolling near Balochistan's Kahan village, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Tuesday.

The ISPR, in a statement, said the security forces were patrolling near Gichak valley in the Panjgur district of Balochistan.

"Three soldiers embraced shahadat while eight soldiers received injuries, including an officer. Five injured are critical," the ISPR said.

The injured soldiers were shifted to Combined Military Hospital in Quetta, the statement added.

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said the attack was a "condemnable act of terrorism".

Earlier this week, four terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Boya area of North Waziristan, the ISPR had said.

The operation was carried out in Vezhda Sar, 8km South West of Boya, Miranshah, North Wazirstan District.

"Sanitisation force conducted operation against terrorists' hideout in Vezhda Sar this morning. As soon as the troops cordoned off the area, terrorists opened fire. All dug out terrorists were shot down by security forces," read the statement.

According to ISPR, while returning fire, four soldiers embraced martyrdom. They were identified as Sepoy Muhammad Ismail Khan, Sepoy Muhammad Shahbaz Yasin, Sepoy Raja Waheed Ahmed, and Sepoy Muhammad Rizwan Khan.