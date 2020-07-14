Punjab announces extension in coronavirus lockdown for another 15 days

Gathering for social, religious or sports activities will not be allowed during the lockdown in Punjab. — The News/Files

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Tuesday extended the coronavirus lockdown imposed earlier this month in the province for another 15 days to July 30.

Notification from the Punjab government to extend the lockdown, — Twitter

The following restrictions have been notified:

- Educational institutions, wedding halls, restaurants, parks and cinema halls will remain closed

- Gathering for social, religious or sports activities will not be allowed

The province has recorded 87,492 coronavirus cases and 2,026 deaths, with new infections seeing a decline, according to official figures.

At least 63,977 have recovered from the pandemic in the province.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care retired Capt Muhammad Usman said the notification will be effective immediately, while the decision for areas under a "smart lockdown" will be notified separately.

Seven Punjab cities undergo 15-day 'smart lockdown'

The Punjab health department on Thursday had issued a notification under the Punjab Infectious Diseases Ordinance 2020 about the enforcement of a smart lockdown in Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Gujrat and Rawalpindi, till July 24, 2020 midnight.

In Lahore, the lockdown has been enforced in A2 Block Township, EME Society, Main Bazaar Chungi Amr Sadhu, Punjab Government Servants Housing Scheme, Wapda Town, C-Block Jauhar Town and Green City.

"All markets, shopping malls, restaurants, offices (public and private) shall remain closed in these areas," read the notification from the health department about Lahore. "There shall be a complete ban on movement of people to and from these areas by public and private transport except for limited movement of one person per vehicle to and from the exempted facilities."

The basic necessities of life will remain available in the areas put under the selective lockdown. “The purpose of the smart lockdown is to minimise movement of people in hotspots of positive coronavirus cases,” said Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman, Secretary Primary & Secondary Health Department.