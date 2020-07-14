SC dismisses SHC stay order, allows government to take action against sugar mills

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the stay order issued by the Sindh High Court and allowed the federal government to take action against sugar mills accused of raising the price of sugar to make illegal profits.

The apex court in its order stated that the government should take action according to the law and directed it not to take any unnecessary action against the sugar mill owners.

The top court also directed the Islamabad and Sindh High Courts to pass a verdict on the plea filed by the sugar mills within three weeks. The court also barred the government officials from making statements on the sugar commission report.

Details to follow.