Mirpur building collapse: 3 killed, 19 injured as rescue mission continues

Among the dead are the marriage hall building owner and his son. Photo: file

MIRPUR: At least three people were killed in the triple-storey marriage hall building collapse, including the hall owner and his son, in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Mirpur on Friday afternoon, Geo News reported.

A rescue operation by Pakistan Army started yesterday, resumed on Saturday again as rescuers attempted to recover the injured from the rubble.

On Friday, 17 people had been rescued from underneath the debris, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had said, as Army troops had initiated rescue and relief efforts along with the civil administration.

The military's media wing had said that the army's Urban Search & Rescue team came in from Rawalpindi to aid in the efforts.

The incident occurred when labourers were working to renovate the building of a marriage hall in Mirpur’s Chaksawari area.

According to a wounded labourer, who was later rescued by officials, more than 50 labourers were working on the building when it came crashing down.