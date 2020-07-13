No drop of blood shall be 'forgotten or forgiven', says DG ISPR on Kashmir Martyrs' Day

Decades of Indian atrocities failed to suppress insurmountable spirit and legitimate freedom struggle, destined to succeed, says DG ISPR on Kashmir Martyrs' Day. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar issued a message early Monday for the Kashmir Martyrs' Day, saying it was "reminiscent of utmost price paid for freedom by brave Kashmiris".

In a statement shared on his Twitter account, the Pakistan Army's spokesperson said: "Every single drop of blood shed, shall not be forgotten or forgiven. Decades of Indian atrocities failed to suppress insurmountable spirit and legitimate freedom struggle, destined to succeed, Inshallah."

Hundreds of people in occupied Kashmir have been staging protests against the Indian government. The Muslim-majority region has been under a brutal siege for almost a year, after India scrapped its special status on August 5, 2019, and imposed a communications and media blackout.

Earlier this week, the fourth anniversary of Kashmiri freedom fighter Burhan Wani's martyrdom was commemorated. Wani was remembered on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) for his struggle against the Indian occupation forces.

Last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan had slammed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he was a “psychopath” and "a product of the RSS" while speaking at an event in the capital of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Referring to the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture 2020, PM Imran had said the RSS' Hindu extremist Modi government had done injustices in Kashmir.

"Modi murdered Muslims in Gujarat, pushed them out of their homes, and had women raped," he had said. "Modi is not a normal man; he's a psychopath and a product of the RSS.

"His party is a product of the RSS and those belonging to the RSS consider Hitler's Nazi Party a role model. What's being done to the Muslims [in India] was done to Jews by Hitler.

"They are heading towards genocide in Kashmir," the prime minister had warned, adding that such tyrants were actually cowards.

He had stated that the violence was ongoing in Kashmir earlier as well but under the Modi government, children had lost their eyes due to the Indian Army's use of pellet guns, thousands — including 10- and 11-year-old kids — were taken to jails, and mass graves were discovered.

An 800,000-strong army was committing atrocities on some eight million people in Kashmir in a planned and coordinated manner, the PM had said. "I had promised to become the ambassador of Kashmir. I told the world about the RSS and its violence."

PM Imran had said India was using power to scare and harass the inhabitants of occupied Kashmir and spreading fear and terror in an attempt to intimidate them.

"The Kashmir movement rose again due to their [Indian Army's] aggression and violence. India cannot frighten the Kashmiris," the prime minister had said, praying for their strength and patience.

"No power can deter the Kashmiris' passion and resilience. I will bring to the whole world's attention the conditions in occupied Kashmir."