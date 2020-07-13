close
Sun Jul 12, 2020
July 13, 2020

India's unprovoked firing across LoC injures elderly woman: ISPR

Mon, Jul 13, 2020
India has so far committed 1,643 ceasefire violations in 2020. — The News/Files

RAWALPINDI: India's unprovoked firing across the Line of Control (LoC) on Sunday injured an elderly Pakistani woman, the military's spokesperson said in a statement.

According to Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar, the "Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) in Rakhchikri Sector along LOC targeting civil population".

"An elderly woman, resident of Kirni village got injured," the military's spokesperson added.

"Pakistan Army responded effectively to Indian firing," he noted further, adding that India has so far committed 1,643 ceasefire violations in 2020.

