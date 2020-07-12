close
Sun Jul 12, 2020
Pakistan

July 12, 2020

N Waziristan operation: Four terrorists killed, four personnel martyred, says ISPR

Pakistan

Sun, Jul 12, 2020
Security forces shot dead at least four terrorists during an exchange of gunfire in Boyya, while four personnel were also martyred, ISPR said. ISPR/Handout via The News

RAWALPINDI: The military's media wing said Sunday multiple terrorists were shot dead in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) carried out in the Boyya area of North Waziristan.

In its statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the security forces shot dead at least four terrorists during an exchange of gunfire in Boyya, while four personnel were also martyred.

The soldiers who embraced martyrdom include Sepoys Muhammad Ismail, Muhammad Shahbaz, Raja Waheed, and Muhammad Rizwan, the ISPR added in its statement.

