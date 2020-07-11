Sister of MSR dies after battle with cancer

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The sister of Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman passed away on Saturday, in London.
She was under treatment at a London hospital for cancer.
Three months ago, MSR's brother, Mir Javed-ur-Rahman, who was the chairman and printer/publisher of Jang Group passed away from cancer.
Javed-ur-Rahman was the eldest son of group founder Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman.
MSR is currently incarcerated over a concocted property case made against him by the National Accountability Bureau.