Sister of MSR dies after battle with cancer

Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman's sister was under treatment at a London hospital for cancer. — Geo News/Screengrab via The News

The sister of Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman passed away on Saturday, in London.

She was under treatment at a London hospital for cancer.

Three months ago, MSR's brother, Mir Javed-ur-Rahman, who was the chairman and printer/publisher of Jang Group passed away from cancer.

Javed-ur-Rahman was the eldest son of group founder Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman.

MSR is currently incarcerated over a concocted property case made against him by the National Accountability Bureau.